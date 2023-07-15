9 Gummy Bear Brands Ranked From Worst To Best

In ancient times, the Ottoman Empire said, "Let there be gelatin-based candy." And so there were Turkish Delights. In 1909, one Britain-based candy maker said, "Let there be circle-shaped gelatin gummies." And so there were wine gums. But in 1922, one Hans Riegel (the founder of the Haribo brand) realized his ugly hard candies weren't cutting it and started selling bear-shaped gelatin treats. And so there was the glorious invention known as gummy bears. Yes, ever since this German-born candy migrated to the U.S. in the early '80s, they've become ingrained in the American consciousness. From the ear worm of a song to an '80s cartoon, (yes, "Adventures of the Gummi Bears" was an actual thing), you can't, nor should you want to escape these bear-shaped candy delights.

Numerous brands and specialized candy companies have taken a shot at selling their own version of the gummy bear formula. And we're here to keep score of what gummy bear brands are losses and which are wins. We looked at nine gummy bear brands and noted their price as of July 2023 — which varies by region. Based on their flavor, texture, and overall bear-like appearance, we ranked them worst to first. Are you ready for this?