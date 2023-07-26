The Oppenheimer Martini Features A Signature Honey Rim

J. Robert Oppenheimer, the father of the atomic bomb and subject of a biopic, apparently subsisted largely on a diet of cigarettes and booze. Despite the fact that he was working on the Manhattan Project, the drink of the same name was not his tipple of choice. Instead, he favored a martini, but not the simple, classic concoction of gin and vermouth with a twist of lemon peel.

Oppenheimer's special martini recipe, one he served up at his famous parties, tended to skimp a bit on the vermouth as it seems as if this ingredient may have been difficult to come by in wartime Los Alamos. Gin was apparently available in abundance, however, making for martinis so strong that some party guests who were new to New Mexico's high altitude found themselves getting way more tipsy than they expected.

To make the Oppenheimer martini, you'll simply stir (not shake) 4 ounces of gin together over ice with just a dash of vermouth. Once the martini is chilled, strain it into a glass with — here's the kicker — a rim that's been dipped into a delicious mixture of honey and lime juice. These ingredients, like gin, seemed to have been available in the Land of Enchantment back in the mid-1940s.