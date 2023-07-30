The Secret(ish) Ingredient That Makes Store-Bought Hummus Taste Better

As to how olive oil helps hummus to level up, it does so by making the texture richer and adding some extra flavor. As the North American Olive Oil Association points out, most commercial types of hummus are made with canola or soybean oil, which are both considered neutral-flavored oils and thus don't add much to the taste. Meanwhile, many olive oils give off a buttery or slightly spicy flavor.

There's actually quite a bit you can do with store-bought hummus to add your own special spin, thus changing it into something that could be considered at least semi-homemade. One of the things you can add besides olive oil is some type of seasoning. The TikTok creator used Tajin and paprika in his hummus, while a Middle Eastern spice mix called za'atar (typically a mixture of oregano, sesame seeds, sumac, and thyme) also makes a great add-in for the store-bought stuff. You could also stir in some lemon juice or hot sauce to give the hummus some zip and zing.

Yet another route you can go when it comes to hummus customization is by layering other ingredients on top. Pistachios and pomegranate seeds pair nicely with the dip, while caramelized onions also make a great hummus helper. Be sure to add a drizzle of olive oil, then enjoy your totally transformed creations.