The Japanese Brand Behind Costco's Matcha-Packed Green Tea

If you're a fan of Sencha- and Matcha-packed green teas, you may know about Costco's great deal on boxes of Kirkland Signature Green Tea Bags, which contain 100 1.5-gram tea bags. While 1.5 grams might be on the lower end of the weight of usual tea bags, these green tea bags from the Costco Kirkland brand are filled with flavor and the light punch of caffeine you've come to love from green teas. This Costco tea is jam-packed with Sencha green tea, which, after it is harvested, is steamed, rolled, and then dried. It also has plenty of Matcha powder which ups the ante when it comes to flavor. The tea can be enjoyed both hot and iced, and each box costs about $15 (prices vary by warehouse location), which, if you do the math, comes out to about 15 cents per tea bag. The tea has a good following — even actor Kristen Bell says she loves it.

But, before it's packaged into boxes and hits the shelves at Costco, just where exactly do these Kirkland Signature Green Tea Bags come from? The tea is actually made by a Japanese tea company Ito En, which prides itself on focusing on Sencha teas and other green tea blends. This Japanese tea delight is so delicious that it ranked number one on our list of the best green tea brands.