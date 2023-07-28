McDonald's Futuristic Mascot You Probably Forgot About

According to one commercial posted on YouTube, McDonald's alien mascot CosMc is quite the trickster. The commercial saw CosMc landing on Earth and meeting Ronald, Grimace, and the Professor. He tried to steal the gang's lunch before ultimately they all decided to share. While many may not remember the more obscure McDonald's character, some viewers have fond memories of CosMc, with one person writing, "Super cool i have not seen this in years i love it its a treasure from my child hood its one of my favorite old commercials from the good old days thank you."

CosMc was also featured in a McDonald's-themed video game, 1992's M.C. Kids. The goal of the game is to help children Mick and Mack thwart the Hamburglar's mission to steal Ronald McDonald's magic bag and return it to him. On one of the missions, the pair take a rocket to the moon where they meet CosMc who shares where to find some of the clues. While CosMc may seem like the type of character left to the history books, he's actually coming back in a big way.

According to CNBC, CosMc is getting a new restaurant of his own. That's right, McDonald's is creating spin-off restaurant designed around the character. It remains to be seen what exactly CosMc's future holds, but the obscure character may be soon blasting off in popularity.