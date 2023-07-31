Why Curtis Stone Has His Heart Set On Opening Up A Bakery

It's not often that you find chefs who are just as enthusiastic about making pastries as they are about savory cooking. But it's clear that celebrity chef and author Curtis Stone has a strong affinity for desserts and baking, as he prepares to open his first stand-alone bakery in California soon. During an exclusive interview with Stone at an event he hosted in collaboration with Waterloo Sparking Water in New York City earlier this year, Stone told us about his love of desserts and how the idea for The Pie Room began. "I have this massive sweet tooth and always have," Stone said. "I'm super involved in it because I like it ... I find it really relaxing, and it almost feels like it's not my job. So I like going [to the pastry kitchen] for a little respite."

When faced with the heartbreaking decision to close his first independent restaurant, Maude, in early 2020, Stone instead decided to turn his focus to the comfort and fulfillment of making baked goods to keep the kitchen operational, staff employed, and loyal guests satisfied. "We opened The Pie Room in Beverly Hills over the pandemic," Stone noted. "I said to [chef] Amy [Taylor], 'You should do it, you should do The Pie Room ... out of Maude.' And then I just kept going there, and she's like, 'You're going to stay here the whole time, aren't you?' And I did; for six months, I literally made pie with her. It was so fun."