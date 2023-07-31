The Energy Drink Brand With The Most Caffeine Blows CELSIUS Out The Water
Celsius energy drinks have taken the country by a storm — everywhere you look, it seems like someone is sipping on the fruity energy drink. Although the Celsius beverage company launched in 2004, there's been a spike in its consumption in recent years. In 2021, Celsius sales jumped 138% and then another 110% by 2022. While there's plenty of appeal to the popular energy drink — much of that is owed to its high caffeine content. One can of Celsius boasts 200 milligrams of caffeine while Celsius Heat has 300 mg of caffeine – more than three times the amount found in a typical cup of coffee.
If the caffeine content is what keeps you returning for more, we've discovered one brand of energy drink that has even more. Enter Hyde Xtreme, the pre-workout beverage with a banging 400 mg of caffeine – more than any other energy drink on the market. Hyde Xtreme comes as a powder or in a pre-mixed disposable bottle, and both varieties are equipped with additional workout-boosting supplements like yohimbe, which is said to enhance athletic performance.
While 400 mg in a single beverage is sure to wake you up, it's also the recommended maximum amount of caffeine a healthy adult should consume in one day. One jazzed-up consumer Tweeted their experience with the beverage, quipping, "I took Hyde Xtreme once and my ears turned red" — it's safe to say this electrifying energy drink isn't for the faint of heart.
How Hyde Xtreme compares to Celsius
If you're debating between Hyde Xtreme and Celsius to fuel your day, there are a few things to consider –- the first being their respective caffeine contents. If you're eager to pump as much caffeine as possible into your body — Hyde Xtreme is the clear winner. However, too much caffeine consumption can lead to anxiety, increased heart rate, and an upset stomach. If you're sensitive to caffeine, stick with Celsius.
When it comes to additional supplements, Hyde Xtreme offers more variety. The powdered product is made with 14 supplements, including niacin, L-Theanine, and L-Citrulline aspartate — all said to increase strength, intensity, and energy in the gym. The ready-to-drink variety offers slightly fewer supplements but still has more than the average can of Celsius, which only includes leaf, root, and seed extracts, chromium, and vitamins B and C. If you're looking for an energy drink that packs more of a supplemental punch — Hyde Xtreme is the winner. But if you only want simple extracts in your liquid fuel — Celsius is the humbler option.
When it comes to price and availability, Celsius is the clear winner. Hyde Xtreme ready-to-drink bottles and powder are typically sold in bulk — spiking the price. Plus, they're primarily available online or at supplement stores like GNC and The Vitamin Shoppe. Single cans of Celsius, on the other hand, are available at gas stations and convenience stores just about anywhere! Whichever energy drink you choose, consume responsibly!