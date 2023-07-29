Turn Canned Crescent Rolls Into A Breakfast Delight With Your Waffle Maker

Canned crescent rolls can have sort of a bad rap. They may have a reputation as an appetizer afterthought, but fortunately, home cooks are here to create inventive ways to repurpose them. People have found ways to turn crescent rolls into savory meals, like pigs in a blanket, as well as sweet treats like cinnamon rolls. Thanks to TikTok, people have a huge public platform to share their unique recipes, which is how many people were introduced to the "strawberry croffle." As you may have guessed from the name, a croffle is a cross between a croissant and a waffle.

The croffle is simple to make, as it involves taking a defrosted frozen crescent roll and cooking it in a waffle iron. The key to taking the croffle over the top is to add toppings — in this video, it's adorned with whipped cream and strawberries. Prior to eating, the croffles are also topped with powdered sugar and garnished with a thyme sprig for the ultimate sweet treat indulgence. When the crescent roll dough cooks in the waffle maker, it becomes flatter and more waffle-like in shape and texture. Once the final product is flat and crispy, it becomes the perfect vessel for adding sweet and savory toppings.