The Pantry Staple That Prevents Cauliflower From Turning Brown

Whether you've crafted creamy mashed cauliflower for a side dish or easy roasted cauliflower as one component of a weeknight meal, leftover management can be tricky. Maybe this problem sounds familiar: Your cooked cauliflower turned an unappealing brownish hue. If you've encountered this, you might wonder what went wrong and whether anything can be done.

Cauliflower turns brown after cooking for a range of reasons. Sometimes, the discoloration is due to a chemical reaction between the cauliflower and your cookware. In other instances, it's due to a pH imbalance. Whatever the cause, the solution is always the same: You need to add acidity. Reach for a dash of lemon juice, as just a small amount added to your cooking liquid or directly to the cauliflower will help it retain its bright white hue without giving it a strong citrus flavor.

Other preventative measures include avoiding exposing this vegetable to certain types of knives or cookware, like those made from aluminum, tin, or iron. You can also reduce how much time cauliflower spends exposed to oxygen before cooking it.