Lawsuit Asks Taco Bell To Beef Up Its Mexican Pizza And Crunchwrap

Although many thought the battle was over when Taco Bell announced it was bringing back its Mexican Pizza last spring, they couldn't have been more wrong. One New York citizen has thrust the Mexican Pizza — as well as the Crunchwrap and all its variations – back into the spotlight with a class action lawsuit.

According to the lawsuit, plaintiff Frank Siragusa is accusing Taco Bell of "falsely advertising" its products as containing more beef, beans, lettuce, and other toppings than they actually do when served. The suit includes five sets of "expectation vs. reality" pictures, with the expectation being the advertisement, and the reality being scraggly items allegedly received at a Taco Bell.

Siragusa argues that Taco Bell is not only misleading customers but is also charging them more than the products are worth. He further claims that a Taco Bell Mexican Pizza he personally received contained only about half the filling he anticipated, based on marketing pictures. Interestingly, this isn't the first time Taco Bell has been sued in relation to its beef, though the 2011 suit had more to do with the contents of the beef than the quantity.