Sysco: 13 Facts About The Nation's Largest Food Distributor

If you're unfamiliar with the company, Sysco (Systems and Services Company) is an international food distributor and the largest in the world. Still based in Houston, Texas, it was founded by John Baugh in 1969. Baugh had previous experience in the industry, having founded Zero Foods Company in 1946, with a focus on distributing frozen products. He later merged with other distributors, and Sysco soon went public in 1970. Baugh ran the company until the mid-'80s and stayed on the board until the late '90s. Kevin Hourican has been CEO since February 2020.

Today, Sysco sells and distributes to many types of businesses, including restaurants, hospitals, clinics, schools, universities, and hotels. Business is booming, and the company is worth $38.25 billion as of 2023 (via Macrotrends). While it is no surprise the largest food distribution company has over 58,000 employees, several facts about Sysco may be a bit more unexpected to the average consumer. Discover the ins and outs of this mega business.