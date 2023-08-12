Grimace Shake Cakes Are Just As Vibrant And Chaotic As You'd Think

Back in June 2023, McDonald's launched a commemorative Grimace shake and spicy hamburger in honor of the purple mascot's 52nd birthday. McDonald's did not share an exact flavor profile of the new dessert item with fans, merely describing it in a press release as a "limited-edition purple shake inspired by Grimace's iconic color and sweetness." While the vibrant purple color and promotional hype around this shake was enough to make us add the shake to our order, our Mashed taste tester was not a fan of the overt creaminess that drowned out any semblance of berry fruit juice flavor. However, fans seem to be less concerned about the taste of the Grimace shake and more focused on trying to stay alive.

Grimace's birthday celebration suddenly turned into a contender for best horror film of the year as fans filmed themselves trying the new McDonald's shake, only to be incapacitated and covered in the purple goo after one sip. The feral taste-test trend quickly went viral — even the McDonald's CMO responded with his very own taste test.

But some of the best responses to the shake's release have come from fans' very own kitchens, as creators have begun to transform the berry-like purple drink into other desserts. For example, @blatantreviews shared their purple sheet cake recipe containing a cup of Grimace's celebratory shake, and the vibes are unhinged in the most delicious way. The results "taste like Grimace," which we are not convinced is a good thing.