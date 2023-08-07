TikTok's Cottage Cheese Queso Is A Protein-Packed Twist On The Classic

For a while now, it's been quite apparent that TikTok can't get enough cottage cheese. People have been using the food in countless ways, be it in parfaits, on toast, or as a cursed cheese dip for Doritos.

One TikTok user took the trend up a notch yet again, creating her own queso using cottage cheese, nutritional yeast, and fajita seasoning. She blends the three together, claiming that the result tastes "just like queso dip," but boasts the extra protein from cottage cheese. Nutritional yeast is a versatile ingredient that many people add to everything from soup to bread to popcorn. It brings not only a savory, cheese-like flavor to the recipe, but also creates a creamy texture when heated. In fact, some people responded to the original viral video by saying the dip tastes better if you heat it, even if it's just a brief spell in the microwave. As its name implies, nutritional yeast is also a nutrient-packed powerhouse. It's a great source of vitamins and minerals, and it contains nine essential amino acids, making it a complete protein on the level of many animal products.

Like any other queso dip, cottage cheese-based queso is a tasty addition to chips, veggies, casseroles, mac 'n cheese, you name it. Something good for you can also taste good, so this versatile and tasty non-traditional queso offering the benefits of cottage cheese sounds like a win-win.