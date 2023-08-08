Crocs Unveils Jibbitz You Can Eat And Pop-Tarts You Can Wear

While footwear and foodstuffs may be adjacent to one another in the dictionary, they are generally not closely associated concepts — unless you are celebrating St. Nicholas Day, a holiday when shoes, not stockings, are filled with candy by the jolly old saint. For the most part, though, the idea of eating something that's been in contact with not-so-fragrant feet is a bit off-putting, so when we heard that Crocs were coming out with edible Jibbitz, our first thought was: "Something you wear in your shoes and then eat? Ick, no!"

Luckily, that is not the case. The edible Jibbitz, which appear to be shaped like red and blue Crocs, are made of gummy candy and come with edible glue. This glue, which seems likely to be some sort of sugary substance, is meant to attach the Jibbitz not to shoes but rather to unfrosted strawberry Pop-Tarts. These Jibbitz-enhanced Pop-Tarts won't be available a la carte, however, but as part of a new Croc-Tarts kit that also includes a pair of plain vanilla Crocs clogs with a selection of Pop-Tarts-themed (and non-edible) Jibbitz plus a pair of strawberry filling-themed socks.

People who want to get their feet (or teeth) into this merch will need to log in to the Croc-Tarts website at noon EST on August 9 and enter a lottery simply to get an invite to purchase the package. For those who don't make the cut, the same package will be dropping again on August 11, 16, and 18.