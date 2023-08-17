Buttermilk Fried Turkey Tenderloins Recipe

If you're a fan of crispy, succulent turkey with a tangy twist, this dish is sure to become a new favorite. Recipe developer Feta Topalu brings us this recipe for buttermilk fried turkey tenderloins. Topalu's unique take on traditional fried chicken tenderloins involves marinating them in rich buttermilk, infusing each bite with delightful tenderness and a subtle hint of tanginess.

Prepared with a crispy, seasoned coating, these turkey tenderloins are a delightful contrast of textures and flavors, making them an instant hit at any dining table. Topalu says, "I really love to make these when I'm cooking for a crowd of people. When I start frying, I'm always going to fry more servings as opposed to one or two servings." Whether you're hosting a special gathering or simply craving a flavorful feast, this recipe guarantees to impress your taste buds and leave you wanting more.

Not sure what to serve on the side of this dish? Topalu suggests, "These turkey tenderloins pair exceptionally well with mac and cheese, mashed potatoes, cabbage slaw, baked beans, or even a corn salad." So, roll up your sleeves, grab your apron, and get ready to savor the tantalizing aroma of buttermilk fried turkey tenderloins wafting through your kitchen.