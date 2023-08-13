TikTok's 3-Ingredient Dessert Is Made For Whipped Cream Lovers

Leave it to TikTok to share with the world the newest food crazes. If you have a sweet tooth, there are endless options to satisfy it, from no-churn chocolate ice cream to creme brulee donuts. If you've had a long day, or simply don't want to turn on your oven, a simple 3-ingredient dessert can come in clutch. For a no-bake, incredibly simple dessert, you'll only need canned whipped cream, chocolate chips, and butterscotch chips. The only real cooking required is microwaving the chips until melted.

While the chips are melting, a dollop of whipped cream is squirted into mounds and placed onto a cookie sheet. When the chocolate is melted until silky, it is drizzled over the whipped cream, then placed in the freezer to chill. After about an hour, the whipped cream treats are ready to enjoy. One of the perks of making this dessert is you can use store-bought whipped cream. Unlike a bowl of ice cream, this dessert is finger food; no bowl or spoon is required. If you don't have canned whipped cream, you can whip up your own whipped cream for the same result.