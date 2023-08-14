What Life Is Like For Mario Batali Today

In 2017, Mario Batali, the jovial host of the TV show "The Chew," penner of almost two dozen cookbooks, and elbow chums to celebrity chefs like Anthony Bourdain, Rachel Ray, and Anne Burrell found himself in the middle of a scandal that burned his decades-long career to rubble. Twenty years of alleged sexual harassment and discrimination against employees in his New York City restaurants (and elsewhere) crashed into the changing cultural tides brought on by the #MeToo movement, culminating in a Great-Lake-sized ousting of Batali from his business holdings at Batali & Bastianich Hospitality Group in 2018. The aftermath of this scandal proved that even someone who most in the industry thought was too big to fall could, indeed, fall and fall hard.

After the allegations broke and the dust from lawsuits settled, Mario Batali retreated to his home in a small Michigan town where he owns a home centered in what was once a lakeside fish camp. Since leaving his former life, celebrity chef, Mario Batali, has worked on rebuilding a new life in the food world. Given that some friends told him to forget such plans and to drop out of the culinary industry for good, it's no small thing that it looks like he's making a comeback, not in New York, but in the small town where farmer's markets are plentiful and at least some seem willing to look beyond his past and look instead at the contributions he wants to make to the restaurant industry today.