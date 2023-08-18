Can Eating Expired Cake Make You Sick?

Different people have different takes on the whole idea of what foods are safe to eat and what ones are not. Some will religiously check the package dates, preferring to toss the whole thing out rather than take the slightest risk, while others will gleefully defy those dates and film their expired food eat-a-thons for social media.

Although there may be some area between the two poles where many of us would prefer to remain, the USDA itself actually weighs in closer to the zero food waste side of the argument. As it points out, the bacteria that cause food to spoil are not the same as the kind that causes foodborne illness. That being said, some foods definitely don't last long after you've brought them home from the store, and nobody likes spoiled, moldy raspberries or milk that's gone sour. Other foods, such as cake, will tend to keep for quite a bit longer. Whether you buy your cake in the store or make it from scratch, you might have more time to enjoy it than you'd think.