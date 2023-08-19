The Best Meats For A Mouthwatering Burger

Any list of iconic summer foods is incomplete without the inclusion of a fresh-grilled, nicely-charred burger. But that hardly means the warmest season of the year is the only time we're eager to enjoy a delectably, juicy burger served on a fresh bun. Be it a Jimmy Buffet-style cheeseburger in paradise — with lettuce, tomato, Heinz 57, and french-fried potatoes — or a haute cuisine-level offering prepared with lamb and feta, we're never displeased (or resistant to drooling) when offered a burger.

Of course, not all burgers are created equal. Think of the insurmountable gap between a fancy pub's hand-crafted Angus cheeseburger (topped with fresh Cabot cheddar, perhaps?), and a cheaply-constructed, low-quality patty that's grilled until it's a literal hockey puck. In that sense, nothing may be more crucial to crafting a successful burger — one that's guaranteed to get your mouth watering before it hits the plate — than which meat you choose to use.

Now, we're sure many readers would instinctively (and fairly) shout "beef!" when asked which meat makes the best burger. But if you aren't considering any options beyond a generically-labeled product made from butchered cow protein, you're undoubtedly missing out. Along those lines, we've gathered a list of the best meats available for creating an utterly appetizing (and potentially eye-popping) final product. Without further ado, here are the best meats for a mouthwatering burger.