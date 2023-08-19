14 Tricks For Keeping Your Cake Moist

Baking a cake can be a relaxing activity with a major payoff, but when things don't go as planned, it can ruin a perfectly good day. Take, for example, a dry cake. When you bite into a freshly baked Battenberg or Sachertorte only to discover that it's as parched as a crouton, you might be so upset that you swear off cake-baking altogether. As Ruby Bhogal, a finalist on the 2018 season of the Great British Baking Show and food writer for British GQ, put it, "[A] dry cake which takes a gallon of water to wash down is a sad, sad affair." Luckily, however, she has tricks you can employ to nail a perfectly moist cake texture every time.

Laura Kasavan, the food photographer and recipe developer behind the website Tutti Dolci, said that certain cakes run a greater risk of being dry, especially chocolate and coffee-flavored cakes. "Bundt cakes also run the risk of being dry from the dense batter and longer baking time," she said, adding that delicate cakes containing little to no fat, such as angel food cakes and sponge cakes, also tend to be dryer than others.

The formula for attaining a lusciously hydrated crumb is not rocket science, though Bhogal urged us to remember that baking is just as much chemistry as art. Keep reading to discover the simple tricks she and Kasavan swear by to make crouton cakes a thing of the past.