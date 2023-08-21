A Pie Bird Is The Quirky Tool That's Just As Practical As It Is Decorative

Just because an idea is two or three hundred years old, that doesn't make it a bad thing. Electric lights, telephones, moving pictures, anesthesia, and more were all inventions of the Victorian era that we still use today. However, one curious baking tool that historians believe may have become popular during the 1800s may not be as familiar.

The pie bird is a product of its times. Along with breakthroughs in science and art, the Victorian era is remembered for being ornate. In other words, methods and practices were often just as important for their aesthetics as they were for their functionality. The pie bird offers a little of both.

These hollow ceramic figurines were baked into pies. Not only did this tiny tool add a whimsical look to desserts, but it also served a functional purpose or two as well. A pie bird provided a decorative vent for steam while also supporting the top pie crust to keep it from sagging in the middle.