Philly-Style Summer Beer Shandy Recipe

While ice cream floats are a delightful summertime dessert, recipe developer Patterson Watkins tells us that in Philadelphia, people like to put a different spin on things. In the City of Brotherly Love, they sometimes use water ice, also known as Italian ice, in place of the ice cream, and over-21s may choose to substitute a beer-lemonade mix for soda. The resulting beer shandy float is "refreshing and flavorful" and perfect on a hot day, Watkins says.

Watkins likes to use lemon ice in her shandy recipe, calling it "one of the more popular and well-stocked flavor options" of Italian ice. If you can find other varieties in your grocery store's freezer aisle, she says, "Feel free to experiment with other available fruity flavors as well." When it comes to picking a beer, Watkins advises against using anything too heavy like a porter or stout. Lagers and wheat beers both work well, although Watkins also expresses a fondness for session IPAs. If you prefer an alcohol-free shandy, that's doable, too. "Feel free to use your favorite non-alcoholic beer option," says Watkins, adding, "Seltzers are great, too."