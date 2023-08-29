Chicken Wings Hacks That Will Change Your Life

Sometimes a hack is so brilliant that it becomes a go-to technique, such as making chicken wing skins crispier by pouring boiling water over top. It's simple, quick, and requires no special equipment or ingredients. As soon as the hot water makes contact with the skin, the fat starts to cook and this rendering causes the skin to shrink.

When it's time to cook the chicken wings, the skin is thinner and less fatty which ultimately allows it to become super crispy. You also won't be limited by the cooking method — choose your favorite. A great way to infuse flavor is to dry the wings after they have been doused in water before seasoning them. You can also add different spices and a little oil before cooking too. If you are frying the wings, let them cool down and dry off first before cooking.

You can also parboil chicken wings in salted water. Let them bubble away for several minutes before drying them off on a kitchen towel, seasoning, and baking them in the oven. Once they are nice and crispy, add a sticky sauce or serve it as a dip on the side. Or you can toss them in a hot sauce and serve them with a creamy dip like Ranch or blue cheese.