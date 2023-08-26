Hefty Cinnamon Pumpkin Spice Trash Bags - Garbage Or Genius?

It seems there's nearly no aspect of daily life that can't be made more autumnal with the addition of pumpkin spice, not even kitchen garbage cans. In keeping up with the beloved fall flavor and scent craze that shows no sign of waning in this century, Hefty has reintroduced a scented version of its Ultra Strong garbage bags infused with the aroma of — you guessed it — pumpkin spice, with extra cinnamon added for good measure. Starbucks is celebrating the 20th anniversary of its Pumpkin Spice Latte, so why wouldn't pumpkin-spice-scented garbage bags be the next logical step?

Maybe a better question is why has it taken so long for Hefty to capitalize on the pumpkin spice movement? After all, the original formula for the real pumpkin spice blend has been around for centuries. While Hefty originally released these cool weather sacks in 2022, they've made a return appearance in grocery stores and big-box retailers for a limited time. We thought it best to test them out and see if being addicted to all things pumpkin-scented should include the bags you put your garbage in. As it so happens, the results of our test turned out to be a mixed bag.