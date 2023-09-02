Bored Of Pumpkins? Try TikTok's Brainy Halloween Cupcakes

As the leaves begin to turn crunchy and the blistering heat of Summer settles into a cool autumn breeze, many Halloween fanatics are gearing up for their favorite Fall festivities. One Halloween-loving TikToker took to the video-sharing platform to display a brainy method for crafting Halloween-themed cupcakes. The method results in delicious and terrifying cupcakes topped with buttercream frosting in the shape of a gruesomely realistic-looking human brain. People have been piping buttercream on cupcakes in brainy patterns for years. What's new about this is the use of a special technique that makes it easier and neater, and adds an extra layer — literally — that's perfect for adding scary design elements to your creation.

This simple trick requires piping some pink buttercream into a round silicone mold in a squiggly brain-like design, filling the mold to the brim, and setting your cupcake upside-down on top. Then, freeze the entire affair so that the buttercream can set, and reveal a cupcake that is topped with a tasty buttercream brain. This cupcake design brings a delicious seasonal spin on the festive tradition, without relying on pumpkin spice, for those who have already had their fair share of pumpkin flavoring this Fall.