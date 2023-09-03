Leftover Mashed Sweet Potatoes Are A Perfect Base For Homemade 'Pizza'

Pizza party, anyone? Whether you prefer pepperoni, pineapple, or plain, there's no wrong way to eat pizza. There are, however, new ways to reimagine how we enjoy it, which is why we think you should use leftover sweet potatoes for your next homemade pizza crust. Although unconventional, using sweet potatoes as a pizza base offers foodies an exciting experience with unique flavors and textures while opening up a world of uncommon — yet equally delicious — pizza toppings.

As their name implies, sweet potatoes boast a subtly sweet taste that can give pizza an intricate flavor that pairs well with savory ingredients and lends a rich, complementary depth. Depending on how it's prepared, a sweet potato pizza crust can have a unique consistency with a crisp outside and tender inside. Another reason to consider this ingredient for a pizza crust is its nutritional value. Per Healthline, sweet potatoes are rich in potassium, fiber, and other essential vitamins and minerals, giving them a nutritious edge to rival traditional pizza crusts from refined flour.

Making a pizza crust with leftover sweet potatoes is surprisingly easy. Take leftover mashed sweet potatoes and use your hands to knead in equal parts flour until it has a doughy consistency, then flatten it with a rolling pin into the shape of a traditional pizza crust and bake it. If you don't have leftover mashed sweet potatoes, dice and boil whole, fresh sweet potatoes and mash them before repeating the above steps to create a crust.