Leftover Mashed Sweet Potatoes Are A Perfect Base For Homemade 'Pizza'
Pizza party, anyone? Whether you prefer pepperoni, pineapple, or plain, there's no wrong way to eat pizza. There are, however, new ways to reimagine how we enjoy it, which is why we think you should use leftover sweet potatoes for your next homemade pizza crust. Although unconventional, using sweet potatoes as a pizza base offers foodies an exciting experience with unique flavors and textures while opening up a world of uncommon — yet equally delicious — pizza toppings.
As their name implies, sweet potatoes boast a subtly sweet taste that can give pizza an intricate flavor that pairs well with savory ingredients and lends a rich, complementary depth. Depending on how it's prepared, a sweet potato pizza crust can have a unique consistency with a crisp outside and tender inside. Another reason to consider this ingredient for a pizza crust is its nutritional value. Per Healthline, sweet potatoes are rich in potassium, fiber, and other essential vitamins and minerals, giving them a nutritious edge to rival traditional pizza crusts from refined flour.
Making a pizza crust with leftover sweet potatoes is surprisingly easy. Take leftover mashed sweet potatoes and use your hands to knead in equal parts flour until it has a doughy consistency, then flatten it with a rolling pin into the shape of a traditional pizza crust and bake it. If you don't have leftover mashed sweet potatoes, dice and boil whole, fresh sweet potatoes and mash them before repeating the above steps to create a crust.
Toppings to use on a sweet potato pizza crust
Since so many ingredients complement sweet potatoes, thinking of toppings for this crust can be overwhelming. For fans of the classics, a red sauce with fresh mozzarella and pepperoni will work great, but if you're feeling adventurous, we've got you covered.
For something seasonal, sweet potatoes are a brilliant centerpiece for autumnal recipes. Smear your unconventional dough with whipped goat cheese and top it with butternut squash, caramelized onions, arugula, dried cranberries, and a drizzle of honey. Bonus points for adding a dash of cinnamon while forming the dough!
If fall flavors aren't your thing, try a Mediterranean pizza by spreading a layer of tzatziki sauce on the crust and topping it with sliced cucumbers, diced tomatoes, red onion, Kalamata olives, and crumbled feta cheese before garnishing with fresh dill. Make a vegan sweet potato pizza with vegan cheese and ham, mushrooms, olives, and red peppers. Don't be afraid to try sweet pizzas, either! Nutella "sauce" topped with bananas, coconut shavings, and a drizzle of sweetened condensed milk will take you to dessert pizza heaven.
When making a sweet potato pizza, bake the crust before assembling toppings, then pop it back into the oven to get the additional ingredients warm and melty. If you want even more flavor in your crust, add herbs and seasonings while mixing the flour with the mashed sweet potatoes.