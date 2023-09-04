Unique Fast Food Combinations That Belong On Menus

There are many things that could be said about fast food restaurants, but one thing's for sure: At the very least, they have reasonably consistent menus. When you walk into your favorite burger joint or chicken chain, you likely already know what you're going to order.

But for the working fast food cook, preparing the same things day in and day out must surely become a little monotonous. Perhaps this is why behind-the-scenes experimentation by employees often occurs. Little do many consumers know, the edible staples, spices, and sides we think of as being cemented in stone are often secretly changed in the recesses of some of our favorite fast food kitchens and turned into brand-new edible creations. While most of these combinations are developed in good fun, some of them end up being accidental strokes of culinary genius, leading us to wonder if the chains themselves should consider recreating and bringing a few of them on officially. Here are some original, unofficial fast food creations that belong on menus.