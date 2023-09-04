The Important Seasoning You Can't Forget When Making Pizza Popcorn

No matter how well-versed you are in the numerous ways of making popcorn, there are bound to be at least a few popcorn hacks you didn't realize you were missing out on. For instance, have you ever tried making pizza popcorn?

Like any standard pizza, pizza popcorn is cheesy, garlicky, and easily customized with whatever toppings you have at home. To make this, toss your popcorn with olive oil, powdered cheese, and — most importantly — Italian seasoning to evoke those signature pizza flavors. You can also add bacon bits, pepperoni pieces, fresh herbs, and other ingredients that would go on a homemade pie.

However, if you don't have Italian seasoning in your kitchen pantry, you can easily mix up a customized Italian seasoning recipe. At the very least, you'll want to include oregano and basil, but you can also add parsley, thyme, and rosemary if you have them and desire a fuller range of flavors on your pizza popcorn.