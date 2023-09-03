We Tried Dunkin' Donuts' Entire Fall Menu So You Don't Have To

The Nutty Pumpkin Iced Coffee takes the pumpkin spice latte and adds one syrup, hazelnut. In theory, this is a great idea. Warm spices such as cinnamon and nutmeg should pair beautifully with hazelnut and really pump up the flavor of the drink. However, after trying this, we have to wonder, how can something have so much syrup and be so flavorless? In fact, the Nutty Pumpkin Iced Coffee was easily the blandest item on the fall menu.

Let's start from the beginning. The base of this drink is Dunkin's Original Blend Iced. The only way we can describe it was weak. Maybe it was watered down with ice and cream, but the coffee flavor was flat and lifeless. Next, there is a "touch" of hazelnut, which is a good way to describe it because it was so light you would not know it was there. Finally, you have the pumpkin-flavored swirl syrup, which, by the way, has no pumpkin in it. Nor does it have spices. What it does have is brown sugar and "natural and artificial flavors." The one good thing we can say about this drink is it is not overly sweet, but that is because there is no flavor that actually sticks out.