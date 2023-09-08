Don't Like Traditional Veggie Burgers? Make Falafel Patties Instead

If you follow a plant-based diet or just like switching up how you enjoy burgers, veggie burgers make for a great crave-curbing meal. When made with vegetables and legumes, they're full of fiber and protein, and are hearty like a beef burger without, well ... beef. However, If you're not keen on black beans or pea protein, but still need ideas for plant-based patties that aren't just store-bought Beyond Meat burgers, try using chickpeas to make falafel burgers instead. From its texture to flavor and versatility, falafel burgers are a delicious alternative to their vegan counterparts.

Falafel's crunchy exterior gives the patty a delicate resistance that breaks open into an aromatic, fluffy interior. And whether it's classic burger fixings or Mediterranean toppings, the mild, nutty taste of chickpeas complements a wide range of flavors. You don't have to limit your falafel patties to stereotypical burgers, either. Burger-adjacent bites like sandwiches, subs, and stuffed pita bread are some alternative homes for falafel patties. Falafel patties are not only versatile in how they can be assembled, but also in how they are cooked. For that classic, crunchy texture, deep-frying falafel works best. If you want to avoid frying oils and the excess calories, you can grill, bake, or air-fry falafel patties instead. Falafel is a protein-rich food full of vitamins and nutrients that will keep you satiated between meals, making it an excellent addition to a healthy diet.