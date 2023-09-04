French Fry Seasonings Ranked Worst To Best

French fries are very popular for a reason — they're delicious. But let's face it, as much as we adore their simplicity, a sprinkle of plain old salt can get monotonous after a while. That's where the magic of seasonings comes into play. In this mouthwatering journey, we'll take you through a lineup of french fry seasonings, ranked from the worst to the absolute best.

We all know that familiar, comforting feeling of biting into a perfectly cooked fry, with the savory, slightly oily exterior giving way to the fluffy, tender core. It's a culinary experience that transcends cultures and generations. Yet, even the most delicious of foods can become tiresome when consumed in the same way time and time again. So, why not shake things up a bit?

Seasonings elevate the humble potato to a whole new level of flavor complexity. But not all seasonings are created equal, and some, frankly, miss the mark. That's why we're here to guide you through the maze of options, ensuring that your next fry adventure is a flavorful and unforgettable one. So, learn which seasoning is our favorite, and which seasonings are fine, but not worth writing home about. Your fry game is just about to get serious.