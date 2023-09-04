French Fry Seasonings Ranked Worst To Best
French fries are very popular for a reason — they're delicious. But let's face it, as much as we adore their simplicity, a sprinkle of plain old salt can get monotonous after a while. That's where the magic of seasonings comes into play. In this mouthwatering journey, we'll take you through a lineup of french fry seasonings, ranked from the worst to the absolute best.
We all know that familiar, comforting feeling of biting into a perfectly cooked fry, with the savory, slightly oily exterior giving way to the fluffy, tender core. It's a culinary experience that transcends cultures and generations. Yet, even the most delicious of foods can become tiresome when consumed in the same way time and time again. So, why not shake things up a bit?
Seasonings elevate the humble potato to a whole new level of flavor complexity. But not all seasonings are created equal, and some, frankly, miss the mark. That's why we're here to guide you through the maze of options, ensuring that your next fry adventure is a flavorful and unforgettable one. So, learn which seasoning is our favorite, and which seasonings are fine, but not worth writing home about. Your fry game is just about to get serious.
14. Salt and pepper
Salt and pepper are the dynamic duo of seasonings found on dinner tables around the world. But here's the thing — they've taken the unfortunate honor of landing at the bottom of our french fry seasoning list. No, it's not because they're bad. It's simply because they're, well, basic.
Salt, with its ability to enhance the natural flavors of the fries and provide that satisfying salty kick, is an essential partner in crime for this beloved snack. And pepper, with its subtle heat and earthy undertones, can add a hint of complexity. Fries seasoned with salt and pepper taste good, but they're just not particularly attention-grabbing. You won't remember them fondly months after you've eaten them, or tell your friends about this crazy seasoning combination you've come up with. Although, admittedly, the first person ever to pair salt and pepper must have been stoked.
So, while salt and pepper may have landed at the bottom of our ranking, it's not because they're terrible. It's just because they're just not as exciting as some of their more elaborate seasoning counterparts. They're the safe bet; the reliable choice. When all else fails or when you want to savor the pure, unadulterated taste of those crispy fries, they're there for you while never letting you down.
13. Cinnamon
Now, let's venture into slightly uncharted territory with a seasoning that's either a delightful twist or a total head-scratcher, depending on your taste buds: cinnamon. It's more common on sweet potato fries than on standard potato fries, which makes more sense. But still, it's one of those combinations that can either be a surprising delight or a bewildering experiment, often dividing fry enthusiasts.
Cinnamon is usually associated with desserts and hot drinks, but it takes a bold step onto the savory stage when it meets fries. The result is a somewhat acquired taste that's not everyone's cup of tea — or in this case, not everyone's side of fries. For those who lean towards adventurous flavor profiles, cinnamon can offer an interesting contrast to the natural sweetness of sweet potato fries. The warm, earthy notes of cinnamon can complement the fries' inherent sweetness, creating a sweet-meets-savory dance on your palate. But cinnamon-seasoned fries aren't a crowd-pleaser for all. For some, the idea of combining a sweet spice with fries might seem like a culinary faux pas. It's not a flavor combination that immediately clicks, and it might take a few bites to decide if it's a partnership worth pursuing.
12. Ranch powder
Ranch powder, also referred to as ranch seasoning or ranch mix, is a powdered blend of various herbs and spices that is used to recreate the popular flavor of ranch dressing. It includes a combination of dried herbs — such as parsley, dill, and chives — as well as garlic and onion powder. Some variations also contain salt, pepper, buttermilk powder, and other seasonings to enhance the overall flavor profile. It's a convenient way to add the distinctive taste of ranch dressing to your french fries.
While some people adore ranch powder on their fries, it remains near the bottom of our list for one main reason — it can be a bit sickly. The sweetness of the onion powder and the dairy tang of buttermilk can be a little too rich on french fries. You want your choice of seasonings to accentuate the delicate potato flavor, not completely overwhelm it. So, while ranch seasoning is a winner for some, it can quickly veer into "too much" territory.
11. Mushroom seasoning powder
If you're a regular at your local East or Southeast Asian grocery store, you may have noticed little containers of mushroom seasoning powder. These are basically tubs of MSG mixed with ground mushrooms — and you should know that there's nothing wrong with using MSG. It's often added to stocks and broths, but you may not have considered it as a french fry seasoning.
So, what can you expect from fries dusted with mushroom seasoning powder? Well, the mushrooms themselves have a rich, earthy, umami flavor. The MSG serves to enhance the umami notes of the dish, so you end up with richly savory fries with a hint of mushroom flavor. If you've tried and enjoyed truffle fries, you might like mushroom seasoning powder on your fries, too. The trouble is, not everyone likes mushrooms. They're among the more divisive ingredients, with people seeming to either love or hate them. As such, we couldn't give mushroom seasoning powder a higher ranking.
10. Rosemary salt
It's worth giving rosemary salt a chance on your french fries. Rosemary has this earthy, piney aroma that can transport your taste buds to a rustic Mediterranean kitchen with just a whiff. When you mix it with salt, something pretty darn amazing happens. The salt acts like a flavor amplifier, making the rosemary's herbal notes sing in harmony with the potato goodness of your fries. You get that satisfying crunch on the outside and that fluffy, soft interior, but with a twist of aromatic rosemary in every bite.
It's easy to whip up a batch of rosemary at home. Making your own is as simple as grinding some dried rosemary and mixing it with salt. Easy peasy, right? Plus, you can adjust the ratio to suit your taste buds. Want a stronger rosemary punch? Add more. Prefer it milder? Dial it down. It's herbal, aromatic, and delicious on fries. It might not have the showy punch of some seasonings and flavor combinations, but it's a classic choice. When you want something simple, but not too simple, reach for the rosemary salt.
9. Kibbeling kruiden
Kibbeling kruiden is a Dutch seasoning blend specifically designed for seasoning kibbeling, a popular snack in the Netherlands made from bite-sized pieces of battered, fried white fish. Kibbeling kruiden recipes vary but it typically contains paprika, garlic powder, onion powder, pepper, salt, celery salt, coriander seeds, nutmeg, mustard seeds or powder, turmeric, ginger, and bay leaf. The blend aims to provide a balanced and flavorful seasoning that complements the mild taste of the fish without overpowering it. As it happens, this works well for french fries, too.
There's a lot going on in this seasoning blend, but it all works together beautifully to bring you a flavor that's at once familiar and surprising. We love this blend on fries, but unless you live in the Netherlands, you're unlikely to find a premade seasoning mix, so you'll have to put it together yourself. The long list of ingredients will put some fry enthusiasts off, which is why this delicious seasoning blend hasn't made it higher up our list.
8. Furikake seasoning
Furikake is a Japanese seasoning blend that contains nori (the dried seaweed used for sushi), sesame seeds, sugar, salt, and various seasonings. It also occasionally includes bonito flakes, which are made of fish, so vegetarians beware. It's often used to top rice, noodles, and various Japanese dishes, but it's also great on fries.
When you sprinkle furikake on your fries, it adds a layer of complexity. The saltiness of furikake complements the natural potato flavors of the fries, while the umami from the nori provides a savory depth that's hard to resist. One of the great things about furikake seasoning is that it offers texture as well as taste. The sesame seeds in the blend add a pleasing crunch, which pairs beautifully with the crispy exterior of your fries. This combination of flavors and textures makes furikake a top-notch seasoning for french fries.
What we love about furikake seasoning on fries is that it's so different from most other seasoning blends and combinations that you might use on potatoes, but it really works. You can find furikake at Japanese grocery stores, but it's also made its way to supermarkets, including Trader Joe's, so you don't have to DIY it unless you want to.
7. Garlic powder, onion powder, paprika, and herbs
Want to raid your pantry for a combination of seasonings to make your fries taste great? Try garlic powder, onion powder, paprika, and herbs. First up, garlic powder. Sprinkled generously over your fries, it infuses them with that unmistakable garlic aroma and flavor. Next in line is onion powder, a milder, sweeter version of its fresh onion counterpart. When combined with garlic powder, it adds depth and complexity to your fries, creating a savory base. Then there's paprika with a warm, earthy flavor that complements the garlic and onion. And finally, the herbs. Whether it's parsley, oregano, thyme, rosemary, thyme, basil, or a blend, herbs bring a fresh and fragrant note to the mix. Of course, you'll want to add some salt and maybe a dash of pepper.
This combination is well-balanced and versatile. You can rest assured that the resulting fries will go well with any main you want to pair them with. It's also nice that you can mix and match herbs depending on what you have or the flavor profile of the dish. It isn't mind-blowing, but it's a solid go-to, landing its place in the middle of the pack in this ranking of french fry seasonings.
6. Za'atar
A Middle Eastern spice blend, za'atar generally includes a mix of dried herbs like thyme, oregano, and marjoram, blended with toasted sesame seeds, sumac (a tangy, reddish-purple spice), and salt. What you get is fragrant, earthy, slightly tangy, utterly irresistible seasoning. There's so much you can do with it, but right now we want to talk about putting it on your french fries.
Why is za'atar such a good fit for fries? Well, it all comes down to its distinctive flavor profile. The herbs bring a garden-fresh aroma, while the toasted sesame seeds add a delightful nuttiness. Sumac's tangy zing provides a bright contrast, and the salt ties it all together with a savory kick. While it hails from the Middle East, you can buy it in most grocery stores these days, so finding it to top your fries with isn't an issue. While it hasn't quite made it into our top five, it's still a solid contender, and one we think everyone should try.
5. Old Bay seasoning
Old Bay Seasoning is a name that's often associated with seafood, but did you know it's also a fantastic choice for seasoning fries? This classic spice blend hails from Maryland, and is known for its bold flavor profile. The exact blend of 18 herbs and spices that make up Old Bay is a mystery, but it includes celery salt, paprika, mustard, and black pepper.
Now, you might wonder why this East Coast legend finds its way into the world of fries. Well, the magic lies in its versatility. Old Bay's blend of spices adds depth and complexity to your fries, turning them into a savory explosion of flavor. The celery salt provides a subtle earthiness, while the paprika delivers a smoky undertone. Black pepper adds a hint of heat, and the combination of the other mystery spices and herbs rounds it off. It's popular as a fry seasoning and for good reason. Not only does it taste great, but it's readily available. Since it's a commercially available blend, rather than a DIY mix, the balance of seasonings is just right so you'll get perfect fries every time.
4. Garlic and oregano
Garlic and oregano as a seasoning for fries? Now, that's a flavor combo that can take your humble spuds to a whole new level. You'll often find the combination of garlic, oregano, and potatoes in Greek cuisine and it's well worth applying to your fries. It adds an aromatic, Mediterranean twist that's simple yet delicious.
You can either use dried oregano and garlic powder for convenience, or go all-out with fresh minced garlic and chopped oregano leaves if you want to get fancy. Either way, it's a breeze to prepare. When your fries are hot and crispy, that's the moment to strike. Sprinkle the garlic and oregano over them generously. The heat from the fries will awaken the aromas and flavors, infusing your fries with that irresistible garlicky, herby goodness. You don't need to go all the way to Crete or Lesbos to enjoy this classic flavor profile. It'll take your fries to another level.
3. Chicken salt
If you have an Australian in your life, the chances are that you've heard about chicken salt. Relentlessly, even. This seasoning blend is ubiquitous at fast food joints down under and is particularly beloved on french fries. Despite its name, chicken salt generally doesn't contain chicken. Rather, it's a savory, umami-rich seasoning primarily used to enhance the flavor of various foods, especially fries and fried chicken.
It's usually made from a combination of ingredients such as salt, garlic powder, onion powder, paprika, celery, and other savory spices. The precise recipe can vary depending on the brand or region. What gives chicken salt its distinctive flavor is the combination of savory, salty, and slightly aromatic elements. You might be wondering what good learning about this awesome french fry seasoning is if you live in the United States. Well, one of Australia's biggest chicken salt brands, Mitani, is now available online in the U.S., as well as in some grocery stores. What's great about chicken salt is that it won't overwhelm your fries. So, if you're looking to add some subtle savory notes without going all out on a flavor punch, it's perfect.
2. Chaat masala
Chaat masala is a flavorful spice blend that originates from India. While it's traditionally used to season a variety of Indian street snacks called chaat, it can also work wonders as a seasoning for fries. It contains a mix of spices like cumin, coriander, amchur (dried mango powder), black salt, red chili powder, ginger, and mint. The resulting blend includes tangy, salty, spicy, and slightly sour notes, which makes it stand out among other seasonings.
When you sprinkle chaat masala on your fries, the tangy, spicy elements wake up your taste buds, while the aromatic spices add depth and complexity. It's the kind of seasoning that takes your regular fries and transforms them into a lip-smacking treat. The saltiness of the blend enhances the potato's natural flavor, while the hint of tanginess adds a delightful twist that's refreshing and addictive.
To use it, simply sprinkle chaat masala generously over your hot, crispy fries. The heat helps the spices meld with the fries, creating a tantalizing flavor blend that's hard to resist. If you've never eaten chaat masala before, you'll be delightfully surprised at how the mishmash of flavors works together. You can buy it at any Indian grocery store.
1. Cajun seasoning
Now, for the number one french fry seasoning on our list — Cajun seasoning. It made it to the top of our list thanks to its popularity and wide appeal. Not to mention that it's simply delicious. If you've ever been to Five Guys, you might have had its Cajun fries. Or maybe you've just heard your friends recommend them — they're that popular. You can create these at home by using Cajun seasoning.
You can make your own Cajun seasoning or buy a number of ready-made Cajun seasoning blends. They're available in pretty much any grocery store. It typically includes ingredients such as paprika, cayenne pepper, garlic powder, onion powder, thyme, oregano, and a touch of salt and pepper. It's bold and spicy, yet aromatic and flavorful. It's not all heat from spice and nothing else. It contrasts nicely with french fries' naturally mild flavor, so you get the heat and fragrant spiciness of the Cajun seasoning on the outside, with fluffy, mild potatoey goodness once you bite in. So, if you're looking to elevate your fries to another level, reach for the Cajun seasoning. You can thank us later.