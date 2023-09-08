KFC's Hot & Spicy Wings Review: Fast Food's Cheapest Wings Are A Bland Value

If the chicken sandwich wars are finally a thing of the past, the fast food industry is moving on to a new battlefield in 2023. This is the year of the hot wing — don't let anyone tell you different. In January 2023 Popeyes brought back its Ghost Pepper Wings. That same month Taco Bell added Crispy Chicken Wings to its menu for a limited time. At last, with fall just around the corner, KFC has answered the inevitable call to compete with its fast food fried chicken rivals. Enter KFC's Hot & Spicy Wings.

The colonel's take on the hot wing is the latest menu item from the nearly 100-year-old fried chicken franchise. Starting on September 10, you can buy these for a limited time from your nearest participating KFC location. The question of the day remains: Are they any good?

We got a chance to try KFC's Hot & Spicy Wings before they were released to the general public. We wanted to help you determine whether this latest offering is worth your time and money. Here is everything you need to know about the latest fast food wing.