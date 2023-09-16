The Secret Ingredient For Refreshing Lemonade Is Daiquiri Mix

We can all appreciate a classic lemonade recipe, but sometimes, we want it to be a little more exciting. As it turns out, one of the easiest ways to upgrade lemonade is by adding a strawberry daiquiri mix you find at the grocery store.

For adults enjoying this particular beverage, you can add rum to the daiquiri mix, creating a spiked lemonade for special occasions and quiet nights at home. On the other hand, you can also forgo the addition of alcohol and serve a virgin daiquiri lemonade appropriate for party-goers of all ages.

By the same token, if you've got a little more time to prepare, you can create the same refreshing effect by making this drink from scratch. Follow a lemonade recipe and a frozen strawberry daiquiri recipe, with or without the rum, and you've got a tasty strawberry lemonade. This combo can also be used to make a frozen into a slush.