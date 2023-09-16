The Secret Ingredient For Refreshing Lemonade Is Daiquiri Mix
We can all appreciate a classic lemonade recipe, but sometimes, we want it to be a little more exciting. As it turns out, one of the easiest ways to upgrade lemonade is by adding a strawberry daiquiri mix you find at the grocery store.
For adults enjoying this particular beverage, you can add rum to the daiquiri mix, creating a spiked lemonade for special occasions and quiet nights at home. On the other hand, you can also forgo the addition of alcohol and serve a virgin daiquiri lemonade appropriate for party-goers of all ages.
By the same token, if you've got a little more time to prepare, you can create the same refreshing effect by making this drink from scratch. Follow a lemonade recipe and a frozen strawberry daiquiri recipe, with or without the rum, and you've got a tasty strawberry lemonade. This combo can also be used to make a frozen into a slush.
The lemonade and daiquiri pairings are endless
Though regular lemonade and strawberry daiquiris will always be classics, you can upgrade your lemonade daiquiri with different lemonades and daiquiri mixes. For instance, instead of regular lemonade, you can start with pink lemonade, raspberry lemonade, or strawberry lemonade. You get the idea.
As for swapping out the daiquiri mix, strawberry is the most common flavor, but you can also find daiquiri mixes in flavors like mango, passion fruit, and watermelon. How fun would it be to mix strawberry lemonade with mango daiquiri? Or have double the watermelon goodness with Chick-fil-A's watermelon mint lemonade and watermelon daiquiri?
Another way to get extra flavor is by infusing the drink with dried fruit. For example, you might infuse your rum with dried mango before adding it to your lemonade daiquiri to give it a little more mango flavor. With these hacks, there's no reason for lemonade or daiquiris to be boring.