The Pioneer Woman's Top Tip For Prepping Food For A Party - Exclusive

Ree Drummond enjoys giving fans an inside look at what life is like living on her busy cattle ranch in Oklahoma and showcasing how she creates delicious and comforting dinners for her family. Some of her most popular recipes are decadent blueberry pancakes, savory chicken-fried steak with gravy, and her famously gooey cinnamon rolls. However, even with decades of cooking under her belt, The Pioneer Woman still preps as far in advance as she can if she's hosting a large gathering.

Drummond told us in an exclusive interview that she first makes a detailed list of each dish she will make and all the steps involved. The cookbook author then figures out which parts of the meal she can create a week or at least a few days in advance. "Prepping ahead of time — from freezing appetizers to dicing vegetables to making pie crust to peeling potatoes — can make all the difference in the world," she explained. "I always do this, whether it's Thanksgiving dinner or a dinner party for 12."