You Can Cook A Steak In A Waffle Iron, But That Doesn't Mean You Should

Okay, internet, we get it. There are plenty of things you can make in a waffle iron –- cookies, ramen, bacon, the list goes on and on. That being said, just because you can cook something in a waffle iron doesn't mean that it'll necessarily give you tasty results. Steak, for instance, is just all-around not a good choice for your waffle iron.

One TikTok user saw the idea of waffle iron steak as a challenge, and attempted to cook a large slab of beef in their waffle iron. However, as they point out in their video, this method takes much longer to cook through, in addition to requiring constant pressure on the iron's lid.

The waffle iron method of cooking steak also potentially poses the problem of temperature. The average waffle iron has a temperature range of 250 degrees Fahrenheit to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, while steaks are ideally cooked between 450 degrees Fahrenheit and 550 degrees Fahrenheit. In other words, to get your steak cooked to a safe internal temperature of, say, 145 degrees Fahrenheit, you need to cook it for about 10 minutes.