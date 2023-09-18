Sweet And Sour Peach Chicken Recipe
If you are anything like us, we are all in need of quick dinners that pack a ton of flavor without requiring an endless string of ingredients. Recipe developer Catherine Brookes brings us this recipe for sweet and sour peach chicken that completely fits the bill. Brookes tells us, "This is a fun dinner to make for a weekend evening in, especially in spring and summer!"
This dish takes the timeless combination of succulent chicken and balances it beautifully with the vibrant flavors of sweet peaches and tangy sauce. With each tender bite, you'll experience a blend of textures and tastes.
Whether you're a seasoned chef or a cooking enthusiast, this recipe offers a unique twist on a classic favorite, promising a symphony of flavors that will leave you craving more. So, roll up your sleeves and get ready to create a dish that's as visually appealing as it is delectable.
Gather your sweet and sour peach chicken ingredients
To make this sweet and sour peach chicken, you can start by gathering your ingredients. For this recipe, you will need olive oil, chicken, onion, garlic, peaches, apple cider vinegar, brown sugar, chicken stock, rosemary, salt, and pepper.
While Brookes notes this dish is her favorite to make in the summertime, using fresh peaches, this dish is not just limited to one season. Brookes suggests, "You could absolutely use canned peaches if needed here." Since canned peaches are often canned within hours of picking in the field, according to Pacific Coast Producers, they may become your new favorite.
Cook the chicken breasts
Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add one tablespoon of olive oil and season the chicken breasts with salt and pepper. Then, cook the chicken until the minimum internal temperature reaches 165 F. Once the chicken is cooked, remove it from the pan and set aside.
Create the flavorful peach-filled sauce
Reduce the heat to medium and add the remaining tablespoon of oil to the skillet. Then, add in the onion and sauté for 8 minutes. Then, add in the garlic and cook for another minute. Next, add in the peaches and the peaches, vinegar, sugar, stock, and rosemary. Stir until these are well combined and then bring to a boil. Once boiling, lower the heat to a simmer and continue simmering for 15 minutes.
While sometimes chicken can be boring, this sauce, while simple to throw together, adds a ton of flavor. Brookes notes, "The peaches and sauce have the perfect balance of sweetness and tanginess that compliments the chicken so well."
Top the sauce on the chicken and serve
Season the sauce with salt and pepper and give the mixture a good stir. Lastly, add the chicken back to the skillet, immersing it in the sauce. Using a spoon, coat the chicken with the sauce.
That's it! The flavorful chicken is complete. If you are looking for a side dish to pair it with, Brookes adds, "I love to serve it with rice and salad, but it's also great with baby potatoes or [mashed potatoes], or even over noodles."
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 4 chicken breasts
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- 1 onion, diced
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 3 peaches, sliced
- ¼ cup apple cider vinegar
- ⅓ cup brown sugar
- ½ cup chicken stock
- 1 teaspoon finely chopped fresh rosemary
- Heat one tablespoon of the olive oil in a large high sided frying pan on a medium-high setting.
- Season the chicken breasts with salt and pepper on both sides and add it to the pan. Fry until browned and cooked through. This should take about 12-15 minutes. Remove the chicken from the pan and set aside.
- Add the second tablespoon of oil to the pan and reduce the heat to medium. Add the onion and fry until softened for about 6-8 minutes. Then, add the garlic and fry for another minute, stirring constantly.
- Add the peaches, vinegar, sugar, chicken stock, and rosemary. Stir, bring to a boil then reduce to a simmer and leave to bubble for 15 minutes.
- Season with the salt and pepper to taste. Add the chicken back to the pan and spoon over the sauce. Remove from the heat.
- Serve everything over rice, with salad, or other sides of your choice.
|Calories per Serving
|509
|Total Fat
|14.6 g
|Saturated Fat
|2.6 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|199.5 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|28.4 g
|Dietary Fiber
|2.7 g
|Total Sugars
|23.2 g
|Sodium
|1,127.9 mg
|Protein
|63.6 g