Paqui's One Chip Challenge Is No More
Paqui's One Chip Challenge will no longer be available in stores. The maker of the uber-spicy tortilla chip decided to voluntarily recall the product after the mother of a Massachusetts teen claimed that her son died after eating it. The $10 chip was one of the last things that Harris Wolobah, 14, had before his sudden death on September 1, 2023.
Wolobah's mother told NBC10 Boston that her son suffered intense stomach pains at school after eating the One Chip Challenge that his friend allegedly gave him. Although his condition seemed to have improved after going home, Wolohab had to be rushed to the hospital after being found unconscious by a family member.
The Paqui One Chip Challenge is dangerous to those allergic to capsaicin, the compound found in chili peppers that makes them hot. The 2023 One Chip Challenge is seasoned with Carolina Reaper and Naga Viper, two of the hottest peppers in the world, with ratings of approximately 2.2 million SHUs (Scoville Heat Units) and 1.4 million SHUs, respectively. For context, jalapeño peppers generally have 2,000 to 8,000 SHUs.
The chips aren't safe for everyone
Per the label on Paqui's One Chip Challenge, it should be kept out of children's reach. It is not recommended for teenagers, either. People with food allergies, heart or lung conditions, and pregnant women shouldn't consume it. According to Wolobah's father, he did not have a pre-existing medical condition. Multiple schools have banned the chips that have previously sent children to the ER.
In a statement to People, a spokesperson for Paqui expressed concerns over the consumption of the spicy chip by teens. "We care about all of our consumers and have made the decision to remove the product from shelves," a Paqui representative stated. Customers who have purchased the single-serve chip can get a refund for it.
In the wake of Wolobah's death and the decision to remove the product from retail stores, Paqui's website put up a notice to reiterate that the One Chip Challenge can be dangerous for children and people with underlying health conditions. The brand also extended condolences to Wolobah's grieving family.