Paqui's One Chip Challenge Is No More

Paqui's One Chip Challenge will no longer be available in stores. The maker of the uber-spicy tortilla chip decided to voluntarily recall the product after the mother of a Massachusetts teen claimed that her son died after eating it. The $10 chip was one of the last things that Harris Wolobah, 14, had before his sudden death on September 1, 2023.

Wolobah's mother told NBC10 Boston that her son suffered intense stomach pains at school after eating the One Chip Challenge that his friend allegedly gave him. Although his condition seemed to have improved after going home, Wolohab had to be rushed to the hospital after being found unconscious by a family member.

The Paqui One Chip Challenge is dangerous to those allergic to capsaicin, the compound found in chili peppers that makes them hot. The 2023 One Chip Challenge is seasoned with Carolina Reaper and Naga Viper, two of the hottest peppers in the world, with ratings of approximately 2.2 million SHUs (Scoville Heat Units) and 1.4 million SHUs, respectively. For context, jalapeño peppers generally have 2,000 to 8,000 SHUs.