The Best Way To Clean Your Gross And Overused French Press

Using a French press is one of the best ways to make delicious, high-quality coffee at home, not to mention one of the easiest. While many coffee fanatics are fans of the final product, they may not be fans of the clean-up afterward, which is more involved than simply dumping the basket of a drip coffeemaker and rinsing the pot. But cleaning your French press doesn't have to be a chore if you follow the correct procedure.

The key is regular cleaning after each use, which prevents residue from building up to begin with. While this may take a few extra minutes daily, it can help avoid unpleasant flavors in your next cup, not to mention save you the time needed to deep-clean neglected presses.

Start by finishing your coffee, and scooping out and discarding the remaining grounds with a soft spatula or other utensils that won't scratch or crack the glass. With the plunger and top removed, add a few drops of everyday dish soap and some warm water. Return the plunger to the carafe, and plunge several times to agitate the water and dislodge any stubborn grounds. Dump this water out, then scrub the French press pieces with a sponge before rinsing everything clean.