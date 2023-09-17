The Best Way To Clean Your Gross And Overused French Press
Using a French press is one of the best ways to make delicious, high-quality coffee at home, not to mention one of the easiest. While many coffee fanatics are fans of the final product, they may not be fans of the clean-up afterward, which is more involved than simply dumping the basket of a drip coffeemaker and rinsing the pot. But cleaning your French press doesn't have to be a chore if you follow the correct procedure.
The key is regular cleaning after each use, which prevents residue from building up to begin with. While this may take a few extra minutes daily, it can help avoid unpleasant flavors in your next cup, not to mention save you the time needed to deep-clean neglected presses.
Start by finishing your coffee, and scooping out and discarding the remaining grounds with a soft spatula or other utensils that won't scratch or crack the glass. With the plunger and top removed, add a few drops of everyday dish soap and some warm water. Return the plunger to the carafe, and plunge several times to agitate the water and dislodge any stubborn grounds. Dump this water out, then scrub the French press pieces with a sponge before rinsing everything clean.
Deep cleaning strategies for your French press
Those who need to give their French press a more thorough cleaning and sanitization can go a step further by disassembling and cleaning the individual parts of the plunger, which usually unscrews easily. Those who need some extra cleaning power can make a paste of baking soda and water, an underrated secret to a sparkling clean coffee maker. The high pH helps break down coffee oils, while the mild abrasiveness of the powder helps physically remove build-up. Alternatively, a vinegar solution can provide a no-chemical way to bust hard-water stains or scale.
However, many of us have gone through periods where chores like this get neglected for far too long for one reason or another. Normal soap, baking soda, or vinegar may not be enough to clean heavily neglected French presses. Various higher-grade products specifically tailored to coffee stains and build-up are also available. Ensure you follow the instructions carefully, as you'll want these substances thoroughly rinsed and removed from your press before brewing your next pot. Don't wait to clean that trusty, heavily used French press sitting in your kitchen. You'll appreciate the effort when you taste your next cup.