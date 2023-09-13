Wendy's Pumpkin Spice Frosty Cream Cold Brew Review: Pass On This Pumpkin Spice Beverage

After dragging its heels to catch the parade, Dave Thomas' burger house has finally jumped on the pumpkin spice coffee bandwagon with both feet with the launch of its Pumpkin Spice Frosty Cold Brew. It's a chilly treat with autumn vibes, a partner to the new Pumpkin Spice Frosty, and combines the burger house's soft-serve dessert with Wendy's specialty coffee for a quick catch-up to the coffee house pack. Though the Frosty may not be the most popular item at Wendy's, it's one of the best known, and in the world of fast food, familiarity breeds dollar signs. Since everybody knows about pumpkin spice coffee, merging the two into a new specialty item is a no-brainer.

Why did the home of the square burger wait so long to roll with the squash-centric seasonal switchover? The reasons may be a well-guarded secret Wendy's doesn't want you to know. But the company is in its pumpkin spice era now, and we had to know if the Pumpkin Spice Frosty Cold Brew was worth the wait. When it comes to cool fall flavor, we have zero chill.