The Viral Fast Food Hack That Uses Sauce Cups As A Makeshift Lid

For many fast food patrons, one of the best parts of picking up your order is getting the side sauces that go with it. Even if you love your favorite chain's underrated sauces, there's something nostalgic and classic about a simple side of ketchup. If you've ever dined inside places like In-N-Out or McDonald's, you've probably seen the self-serve ketchup dispenser and stacks of tiny white paper cups. It's easy to fill a few cups, take them to your table, and enjoy your meal. However, unopened sauce containers can lead to disaster if you're taking your food to-go or planning to eat in the car.

Thanks to a TikTok hack, the threat of spilling an open sauce container may no longer be an issue. A video posted to the platform shows how it's done: After ketchup is poured into one little paper cup, another cup is taken, flipped upside down, and smashed. The result looks like a miniature chef's hat — and works perfectly as a lid. As we saw with the McDonald's ketchup cup hack, some people have wondered if making a lid for these paper containers is worth the effort, especially when ketchup packets are readily available. Regardless, the video has already garnered over 1.2 million views and ignited quite the conversation.