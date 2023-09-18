Kimchi Adds A New Crunchy Dimension To Tuna Melts

This combination of kimchi and canned tuna is not new at all in Korean cuisine. Although they might not be readily making kimchi tuna melts over there, these two ingredients are both staples of Korean cuisine that run into each other in many rice and stew dishes. For example, tuna kimchi jjigae is a soul-warming stew that links the striking flavors of these two ingredients in a spicy kimchi-infused broth. This dish has tofu and other vegetables and is normally eaten with a bowl of rice.

Additionally, kimchi and canned tuna work well together in rice dishes. Simply mixing tuna, mayo, and kimchi into rice with some Japanese furikake seasoning makes for a great meal, but kimchi-tuna fried rice is another yummy way to go. By using the juice from kimchi, some gochujang (Korean pepper paste), and soy sauce, you have a great sauce base to fry tuna and kimchi into the rice (or to use as a base for your next sandwich). Add an over-easy fried egg to the top, and the dish is complete.

So, go ahead and take inspiration from these flavorful kimchi-tuna combinations — and try them out in an easy, satisfying way by adding kimchi to your next tuna melt sandwich. When doing so, just be sure to avoid the common mistakes everyone makes with canned tuna (like omitting the draining step or storing your sandwich near heat).