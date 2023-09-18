The Saddest Things About Martha Stewart

Unless you've been living under a rock, you no doubt know the name Martha Stewart. The lifestyle guru has taken the world by storm since releasing her first book "Entertaining" in 1982. Since then, Stewart has become an award-winning author of several helpful how-to books, an Emmy-winning TV show host, an entrepreneur, and the founder of Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia.

Though many appreciate Stewart's valuable advice on cooking, gardening, hosting, housekeeping, and more, her private life is possibly even more fascinating. Consumers can't get enough of her surprising celebrity friendship with Snoop Dog and public feuds with fellow lifestyle influencers like Gwyneth Paltrow. And, of course, Stewarts' five-month stint in prison filled headlines in the early 2000s.

But there's much more to Stewart's life than her successes, controversies, and celebrity. In her own words, "I have survived the rigors of time, of marriage, of childbearing, of building a business from scratch ... I have survived very nicely, and I think I make the most of it (via People)." Though she seems to always come out on top, that doesn't mean things have been easy. Throughout the years, Stewart has overcome many hardships and learned to cope with loss.