Lipton Green Tea Flavors Ranked, From Worst To Best

Made from the leaves of the Camellia sinensis plant, green tea undergoes minimal oxidation during processing. This means that it contains more antioxidants and beneficial polyphenols, such as flavonoids, than other tea types. Flavonoids are known for their potential health benefits, including anti-inflammatory, anti-cancer, and anti-viral properties. After harvesting, green tea leaves are subjected to heat by either steaming or pan-frying to interrupt the oxidation process and unlock their taste. They are then cooled, rolled to further enhance their richness, and dried. Last but not least, green tea leaves are sometimes infused with other ingredients or enriched with flavors.

According to a report by Envision Intelligence, Lipton is the world's fourth top tea brand after Twinings, Tazo, and The Republic of Tea. Aside from hundreds of other products, the brand features an extensive range of green teas, some pure and others infused with fruits, herbs, and spices. All Lipton's green teas contain 150 milligrams of flavonoids per serving, no added sugars, and zero calories. Furthermore, all Lipton teas are made with Rainforest Alliance-certified tea leaves, so you can rest assured that you're not only drinking quality brews but also helping to make the world a slightly better place.

Ready to embark on a tea-tasting adventure? From basic to artisanal, here's our list of Lipton green tea flavors ranked from worst to best.