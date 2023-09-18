Lipton Green Tea Flavors Ranked, From Worst To Best
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Made from the leaves of the Camellia sinensis plant, green tea undergoes minimal oxidation during processing. This means that it contains more antioxidants and beneficial polyphenols, such as flavonoids, than other tea types. Flavonoids are known for their potential health benefits, including anti-inflammatory, anti-cancer, and anti-viral properties. After harvesting, green tea leaves are subjected to heat by either steaming or pan-frying to interrupt the oxidation process and unlock their taste. They are then cooled, rolled to further enhance their richness, and dried. Last but not least, green tea leaves are sometimes infused with other ingredients or enriched with flavors.
According to a report by Envision Intelligence, Lipton is the world's fourth top tea brand after Twinings, Tazo, and The Republic of Tea. Aside from hundreds of other products, the brand features an extensive range of green teas, some pure and others infused with fruits, herbs, and spices. All Lipton's green teas contain 150 milligrams of flavonoids per serving, no added sugars, and zero calories. Furthermore, all Lipton teas are made with Rainforest Alliance-certified tea leaves, so you can rest assured that you're not only drinking quality brews but also helping to make the world a slightly better place.
Ready to embark on a tea-tasting adventure? From basic to artisanal, here's our list of Lipton green tea flavors ranked from worst to best.
Lipton Iced Green Tea
We aren't quite sure how Lipton Iced Green Tea differs from Lipton's regular green tea offerings other than the fact that it contains "real tea leaves specially blended for iced tea" (via Lipton). To make iced tea, simply brew the tea bags and add ice cubes — something we are sure you can also do with regular green tea bags. According to the serving suggestions, two large family-sized tea bags are enough to make a gallon pitcher of iced tea.
Despite the fact that Lipton Iced Green Tea isn't an actual cold brew tea, one Amazon shopper says that they manage to successfully brew the tea bags in cool water. "I put two bags in 1/2 Gallon Mason jar and it brews in no time. It works exactly like the cold brew bags," they say. Another online shopper, however, complains that the serving suggestions on the tea's packaging are off, saying, "Two bags in a gallon is like faintly colored water. It takes me at least four bags. The flavor is good once the mixture is right."
Lipton Purple Açai and Blueberry Green Tea
For the uninitiated, açai is a small purple fruit that's native to the Amazon rainforest in Brazil. Açai berries are renowned for their potential health benefits and are often considered a superfood. They are rich in antioxidants, which help to protect the cells from oxidative damage, and have been associated with various health benefits, including reduced inflammation and improved heart health. Unfortunately, those looking for açai tea should look elsewhere. Despite its name, Lipton Purple Açai and Blueberry Green Tea doesn't actually contain any purple açai.
Despite its misleading labeling, the earthy and fruity taste of the Lipton Purple Acai and Blueberry Green Tea has garnered praise from tea connoisseurs. One Walmart shopper calls the tea "The Best!," adding, "You can really taste the blueberries. The aroma is lovely as well. I recently stopped drinking diet sodas so I have been trying to find other drinks I can enjoy aside from water. This tea has been one of the best I have found." However, a few clued-in tea lovers seem to have noticed the product's lack of acai, with one reviewer saying, "I didn't like that the acai is missing from the ingredients. Taste is okay, but could be better with less or no hibiscus, and the addition of one of the title ingredients."
Lipton Orange, Passionfruit, and Jasmine Green Tea
Lipton Orange, Passionfruit, and Jasmine Green Tea is composed of green tea, jasmine tea, orange peel, and natural flavors. The tea doesn't seem to contain any passionfruit, so we can assume that the fruit's taste in the tea is due to flavoring. The infusion does contain jasmine tea, however, which has been credited with calming properties, as well as boosting the immune system and digestion. In addition, orange peel in tea has anti-inflammatory and digestive properties.
Online shoppers seem to enjoy Lipton's orange, passionfruit, and jasmine green tea flavor combination. One customer says that the brew makes a wonderful cup of tea, adding, "Deliciously fruity, very pleasant flavor, delightful to sip!!! Not only does it taste wonderful, but has a soothing aroma as you drink it. It's my new favorite and so glad I found it." On the flip side, another reviewer points out that while good, the tea's passionfruit flavor dominates this product.
Lipton Cranberry and Pomegranate Green Tea
Those who enjoy a little fruity tartness in their brew seem to enjoy Lipton's Cranberry and Pomegranate Green Tea. The pleasantly sour taste of cranberries and the sweet and tangy flavor of pomegranate complement each other and are balanced by the earthy quality of green tea. In addition, both cranberries and pomegranate are packed with antioxidants and nutrients. More specifically, cranberries contain beta-carotene, iron, potassium, magnesium, zinc, and vitamins B1, B2, B3, B6, and C. Meanwhile pomegranates have anti-inflammatory properties, which means that they can help alleviate the discomfort of sore throat and gingivitis.
Lipton Cranberry and Pomegranate Green Tea has received mostly positive reviews on Amazon, with over 1,000 shoppers rating it 4.6 out of 5 stars. One customer seems impressed with the product's ingredients, saying, "[I] challenge you to find a herbal tea with a more nutritious ingredient mix and taste [that is] this good. I didn't want to let it out but sharing information is what this is all about."
Another reviewer, however, points out that the tea doesn't actually seem to contain pomegranates — something that becomes blatantly obvious when you look at its list of ingredients. "Although the wide blend of ingredients tends to blur the specific flavors, 'cranberry juice solids' is the final listing on the box. And while a specific 'pomegranate' essence is missing, possibly included as the 'natural flavor' ingredient, it is the spicy cinnamon that gives this tea its distinctive kick," they say.
Lipton Peach Paradise Green Tea
The combination of green tea and peach juice solids in Lipton Peach Paradise Green Tea offers a unique flavor profile that blends the natural sweetness of peaches with the grassy notes of green tea. And it's not just the flavor that has hit the right notes with tea junkies. Lipton's peach green tea also has numerous medical benefits. Loaded with antioxidants, peaches deliver a host of health benefits, including better heart health, a boost to the immune system, and lower blood sugar levels. They can also promote weight loss.
Tea buffs seem to enjoy Lipton Peach Paradise Green Tea's refreshing flavor profile. One Walmart shopper calls the product "Super Good," elaborating, "This Lipton Peach Paradise Green Tea is so yummy! I love that it has the perfect amount of peach flavor for me. I drink it hot, but it would be amazing over ice too! It's healthy, and it doesn't have any calories! Definitely a light-tasting, refreshing drink!" Another online shopper, who has started drinking the tea instead of diet soda, also appreciates the brew's flavor, saying, "You don't even have to add any sugar or sweetener because of the peach in it."
Lipton Lemon and Ginseng Green Tea
Lipton Lemon and Ginseng Green Tea gets its lemon flavor from lemongrass and its notes of ginseng from Panax ginseng that grows in parts of Asia. Distinct from other ginseng varieties, some of the benefits of Panax ginseng include better memory and concentration, decreased susceptibility to influenza, and enhanced sexual well-being. Lemongrass in tea also has a long list of benefits including lowering cholesterol, reducing anxiety, and preventing infection.
Shoppers don't seem overly bothered — or probably don't even notice — that the Lipton Lemon and Ginseng Green Tea doesn't actually contain any lemon. One Kroger shopper raves about the product's flavor, saying, "This tea is so delicious I would drink it everyday! The flavor is lemony and light. [...] It is in a really good price point as well. I think everyone should try it. You will be hooked!" The common complaint, however, is that the tea isn't easy to find in stores, with one shopper exclaiming, "The day is saved! Finally in stock!! Wooh whooo!!"
Lipton 100% Natural Green Tea with Mint
Blending green tea with spearmint and peppermint leaves, Lipton's 100% Natural Green Tea with Mint offers a harmonious fusion of flavors and aromas. And the brew isn't just delicious but also carries several potential health benefits. In addition to the antioxidant properties of green tea leaves, the beverage's mint content may help alleviate digestive discomfort and tension-related headaches, and it can boost concentration.
Reviewers don't seem to agree on the level of Lipton's green mint tea's mintiness, with some saying that it's prominent and others complaining that it's barely detectable. Nevertheless, most online shoppers seem to enjoy the product's flavor, saying that mint makes a great addition to green tea. One Amazon customer praises the product, saying, "My hubby loves wild mint tea and green tea [...] We use this tea in the winter mostly due to [the fact that] the wild mint tea is over but we drink ice tea year round so this is awesome in the winter when we want a refreshing mint tea."
Lipton Decaffeinated Green Tea
According to HealthLine, one eight-ounce cup of green tea typically contains approximately 30 to 50 milligrams of caffeine, with tea bags usually having a higher caffeine content compared to loose-leaf tea. To put this in perspective, an eight-ounce cup of coffee contains between 80–100 milligrams of caffeine (via Medical News Today). While healthy adults can typically drink up to 400 milligrams of caffeine per day without any serious side effects, this rule doesn't apply across the board. Some of us are more sensitive to caffeine than others and may wish to avoid it due to jitters, restlessness, and insomnia. In addition, many people prefer to drink decaffeinated tea in the evening because they want to avoid caffeine, which can interfere with sleep.
Whatever your reason for avoiding caffeine, Lipton Decaffeinated Green Tea is an excellent choice for those who want to enjoy the benefits of green tea without the stimulating effects of caffeine. Decaf tea buffs have praised the tea for its versatility and smooth taste. One online shopper says that Lipton's decaffeinated green tea doesn't disappoint, elaborating, "Love this tea! Don't get me wrong, I am a serious coffee drinker. But sometimes my stomach just can't deal with coffee. I have found that this tea is the answer. It isn't bitter. My stomach LOVES it! I start, and finish, the day with this tea — and save my coffee drinking for the afternoon."
Lipton 100% Natural Green Tea
They say simplicity is often best, and when it comes to simplicity, Lipton 100% Natural Green Tea truly shines. The original Lipton green tea offering is healthy, delicious, and refreshing. Plus, it delivers an uncomplicated green tea taste of pure leaves without any additional flavors that may not sit well with purists. Lipton also offers an organic version of its green tea that blends Chinese, Argentinian, and Darjeeling tea leaves. Lipton 100% Natural Organic Green Tea contains 33 milligrams of caffeine per eight-ounce cup, substantially less than a cup of coffee, which has 80-100 milligrams of caffeine.
Perhaps one Amazon reviewer sums up Lipton's 100% natural green tea best, saying, "It is what it is, good old fashioned plain green tea." Another shopper says that this tea is good value for money, adding, "This product has a good taste and seems to be of good quality — much better quality than store brands like Giant Eagle, whose green tea tastes awful and their tea bags rip open quite easily. I would buy this again."
Lipton Matcha Green Tea
Combining green tea and Japanese matcha, Lipton Matcha Green Tea has Buddhist origins. According to folk stories, matcha — or green tea in a powdered form — was historically used by Buddhist monks to increase focus during meditation, as highlighted on the Lipton website. In fact, it may have been Buddhist monks who first introduced green tea to Japan in the early ninth century. According to Mizuba Tea, it was a Buddhist monk who first served the Emperor of Japan, Saga, the brew in A.D. 815.
What sets matcha apart from regular green tea is its higher concentration, achieved by growing the plants away from sunlight to maximize chlorophyll production and amino acids. Matcha is also made from entire leaves, rather than being steeped like traditional green tea. This increases both the tea's caffeine and antioxidant content. Aside from promoting better brain function, matcha may also increase heart and liver health, help prevent cancer, and even promote weight loss.
Lipton Matcha Green Tea has received overwhelmingly positive reviews from tea lovers. One online shopper, who drinks tea for bursts of energy explains, "Perfect for first thing in the morning or an afternoon pick me up instead of coffee. Easy on the tummy." Another reviewer agrees, saying, "Love the flavor of this tea. Such a great way to start my mornings!"
Lipton Matcha Green Tea with Ginger
Those looking for a slight kick in their green tea are bound to enjoy Lipton Matcha Green Tea with Ginger. This unique blend combines the earthy richness of antioxidant-rich matcha green tea with the fiery warmth of ginger, creating a harmonious balance of flavors. The addition of ginger not only enhances the tea's flavor profile but also adds an invigorating element that makes it a great choice for morning wake-up calls. Better still, ginger has been celebrated for its potential health benefits, including alleviating inflammation, preventing nausea and motion sickness, and improving heart health.
Lipton Matcha Green Tea with Ginger has been hugely popular with tea enthusiasts, with over 2,300 Amazon shoppers awarding it an average of 4.7 out of 5 stars. One online reviewer says that it's their favorite tea, adding, "The ginger soothes my stomach. This Lipton tea has subtle flavoring with the perfect blend of green tea, matcha & ginger. This tea will be in my pantry forever more!" Another online shopper concurs, saying, "The green tea is nice — sometimes you get that bitter taste that almost burns your tongue when it's brewed and this was NOT like that at all... I love ginger, but most other ginger teas I've tried have ended up being a bit too spicy. This had a small kick but all of the great ginger flavor I love."