Apparently, Jeppson's Malört And Grapefruit Pair Well Together

Brace yourselves for the Bitter End. This deviant masterpiece is brought to life by the unconventional pairing of Jeppson's Malört and Radler, a zesty, refreshing combination of German lager and fruit juice (in this case, grapefruit). Why on Earth would someone want to bond the notorious wormwood liqueur with a pinky-orange, citrusy delight, you ask? Allow us to explain.

Jeppson's Malört, often touted as the nectar of the gods (or perhaps gods with a penchant for punishment) by Chicagoans, has a history as rich and complex as its profile. Created in the Windy City during the 1920s, Malört has become a rite of passage for Chicagoans and feisty drinkers alike. Legend has it that Carl Jeppson, the Swedish immigrant mastermind behind this liquid enigma, crafted it as a remedy for indigestion during Prohibition — a cure, indeed, but one that leaves an indelible mark on your soul.

What does this radical libation taste like? Imagine the essence of a thousand grapefruits, aged in a barrel of pure bitterness, then sprinkled with a hint of despair. Malört delivers a merciless blow to the palate with a flavor that makes your face contort with a mixture of confusion and intrigue. Sweet? Nope. Smooth? Debatable. But it's this rugged, unforgiving character that makes Malört and Grapefruit Radler a match made in boozy heaven.