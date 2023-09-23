Ingredients That Will Seriously Upgrade Your Chicken Stroganoff

When it's cold outside, comfort food is king, but that doesn't mean it has to be stodgy or a carb-fest. There's something gloriously warming and luxurious about a classic beef stroganoff. However, if you want to skip the meat, you might find a vegetarian mushroom stroganoff recipe more to your liking. Another option is to enjoy the creamy taste of the sauce with chicken instead. But, whether you want to treat yourself or throw a supper party, how do you make it taste that little bit special?

With few major ingredients, you may think it's not so easy to enhance chicken stroganoff greatly. However, there are plenty of ingredients that will seriously upgrade your chicken stroganoff. Find out how to elevate a much-loved dish by adding special tweaks to the sauce here and flavor boosts there. You can enhance the taste and the texture and even change what you serve your chicken stroganoff with.