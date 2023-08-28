22 Ingredients That Will Give Fresh Tomatoes Unexpected Flavor

Tomatoes are quite simply an incredible fruit and they come in so many varieties. There are cute grape and cherry tomatoes, Roma, Beefsteak, and vine-on ones, as well as heirlooms and hybrids. In a fresh salad, they bring juicy sweetness to the table. And they make a great base for so many different dishes, with so many fantastic tomato recipes to try. A simple tomato sauce is divine, while a slice of tomato can transform a sandwich.

Sometimes you might want to liven up the best of a tomato's flavor if it lacks some of its naturally sweet and savory notes. When you want to improve the taste of tomatoes, here are a few ideas on how to use ingredients that will give fresh tomatoes an unexpected flavor. You might be surprised at some of them, and the good news is that most of these ingredients you probably already have in your cupboard or fridge.