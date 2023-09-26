Grate Mushy, Flavorless Figs And Repurpose Them Into Fresh Jam

Figs are a very unique fruit — they're basically inverted flowers. Their subtle, nectary flavor and velvety texture make them a compelling eat, but not everyone knows their ins and outs. When you're testing figs for ripeness, they should be slightly soft to the touch. On their way to becoming overripe, the skin will start to wrinkle. They may not be as popular as other summer fruits, but figs are at their best from August to September. Don't worry if you missed their peak ripeness, though; an easy homemade jam is a delightful way to eat them, even when they're mushy.

Grating figs results in an irresistible, fresh jam that gives their mushy status new purpose. Eating mushy figs sliced or whole is no fun, so you might as well mask the unappealing texture by grating them. This fresh fig jam can accompany all sorts of sweet, savory foods, like crackers and toasts, or as part of a perfect charcuterie board.