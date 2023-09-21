Waffles Are The Perfectly Sweet Replacement For Savory Burger Buns

While frozen waffles are a suitable replacement for burger buns, homemade waffles can give your dish a more authentic look and feel. First, you'll need the right size waffle maker and a Belgian waffle recipe. Many waffle makers create a large, rounded item that can be broken into four smaller pieces. These smaller sections are triangular but can still work as burger buns. However, if you're hoping for a smaller waffle, you'll need to find a mini waffle maker or one that's capable of making multiple waffles at once.

After your waffle maker is secured, it's as simple as buying waffle mix and following the instructions. Most store-bought waffle mixes require a combination of ingredients like eggs, water, and oil. If you choose to make the batter from scratch, you may need a few additional items, including flour, baking powder, and butter. The important thing is to follow whatever recipe you're using and ensure everything is thoroughly cooked.

Once the main components are cooked, you can customize your waffle burger with toppings and sides. Topping options are endless, but bacon and eggs can turn a waffle burger into the perfect brunch dish. A light syrup coating spread on your waffle buns amplifies the sweetness, resulting in a maple-infused flavor. For a more savory taste, stick with the traditional burger fixings. After all, you can't go wrong with cheese, lettuce, and tomato, no matter what you choose as buns.