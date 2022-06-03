The Sweet Way Snoop Dogg Is Expanding His Food Empire

Snoop Dogg has gone by many names over the course of his tenure as a West Coast rap legend: "Snoopy," "Snoop Doggy Dogg," "Tha Doggfather," "Tha Boss Dogg," "Snoop Lion," and, most recently, "Dr. Bombay." If you haven't heard of that last one, it's not because you missed an album drop; the moniker refers to Snoop's NFT persona within the Food Fighters Universe, an "ethereum blockchain" community that bills itself as "the nation's first NFT-backed restaurant group," per its website. Snoop appeared on the Food Fighters Universe's Twitter on June 2 to announce his official membership status, along with his new alias, which is already branded on a leopard-print bucket hat.

If you've been following his career and his friendship with Martha Stewart, you know that Snoop is more than just a performer; he's also a prolific entrepreneur in the food world. (Perhaps you've picked up a bottle of his eponymous wine, Snoop Cali Red, or maybe you've heard the claims that he's launching a hot dog brand called "Snoop Doggs.") Together with his son Cordell Broadus, Snoop's partnership with the Food Fighters Universe has made way for an exciting new chapter in the celebrity's gastronomic career: desserts.