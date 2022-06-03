The Sweet Way Snoop Dogg Is Expanding His Food Empire
Snoop Dogg has gone by many names over the course of his tenure as a West Coast rap legend: "Snoopy," "Snoop Doggy Dogg," "Tha Doggfather," "Tha Boss Dogg," "Snoop Lion," and, most recently, "Dr. Bombay." If you haven't heard of that last one, it's not because you missed an album drop; the moniker refers to Snoop's NFT persona within the Food Fighters Universe, an "ethereum blockchain" community that bills itself as "the nation's first NFT-backed restaurant group," per its website. Snoop appeared on the Food Fighters Universe's Twitter on June 2 to announce his official membership status, along with his new alias, which is already branded on a leopard-print bucket hat.
If you've been following his career and his friendship with Martha Stewart, you know that Snoop is more than just a performer; he's also a prolific entrepreneur in the food world. (Perhaps you've picked up a bottle of his eponymous wine, Snoop Cali Red, or maybe you've heard the claims that he's launching a hot dog brand called "Snoop Doggs.") Together with his son Cordell Broadus, Snoop's partnership with the Food Fighters Universe has made way for an exciting new chapter in the celebrity's gastronomic career: desserts.
Snoop's 'immersive retail dessert experience' is coming to LA
During an event held at the Long Beach restaurant Bored & Hungry — an NFT-backed space helmed by California restaurateur Andy Nguyen, who's also a holder of the Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT and a co-founder of the Food Fighters Universe — Snoop Dogg and his son Cordell Broadus announced their new project: an "immersive retail dessert experience" with the Wonka-esque name Dr. Bombay's Sweet Exploration, Nation's Restaurant News reports. "Food Fighters Universe is bridging food and Web3 and blazing a trail with real-life utility for NFTs," said Broadus (known as Champ Medici in the crypto world), who already knew that his dad was on board with restaurants joining the metaverse.
The dessert concept is still in the development stage, per Nations Restaurant News, so we don't know exactly what to expect from the Los Angeles debut of Dr. Bombay's Sweet Exploration. Judging from the rapper's pantry staples, we wouldn't be surprised to learn that the dessert line is composed of naturally sweet, fruit-forward confections.