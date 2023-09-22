Pillsbury Pumpkin Cream Cheese Cookie Dough Review: An Extra Boost Of Fall To Go With Your PSL

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're one of the dedicated few who wait for the Great Pumpkin every year without fail, only to be disappointed yet again when the clock strikes November 1, there's a pumpkin on the rise that's sure to be a more exciting experience. Pillsbury has relaunched its Pumpkin Cream Cheese Chip cookie dough as part of its Ready to Bake collection, in time for the sweetest season of them all. The treat returns from prior years with its pumpkin street cred intact. An easy-to-bake bite that takes mere minutes to go from package to plate, this recipe ramps up the flavor quotient of Pillsbury's other products by flavoring the dough with a healthy dose of pumpkin flavor, then scatters cream cheese-flavored white chips throughout the mix. It's an autumnal twist on a chipper custom design for folks who keep their plaid shirts and woodsy boots at the ready all summer long.

Of course, you don't have to be a pumpkin spice product superfan to climb aboard the cookie carousel. The sweet prospect of a bakery-style goodie that promises to bring new dimensions to an annual taste tradition was enough to lure us into the test kitchen to give it a spin.